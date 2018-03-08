Reports: Broncos trade Aqib Talib to LA Rams

Multiple national reports say the Broncos have agreed to trade cornerback Aqib Talib to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2018 5th round draft pick.
Talib played under current Rams defensive coordinator in Denver from 2014 to 2016, winning a Super Bowl in 2015-16 season with the Broncos.
During that time, he was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his four years as a Bronco, including the 2017 season. In the 2017 season, Talib only intercepted one pass, which he returned for a touchdown. He also only recorded 23 solo tackles, a low for his time as a Bronco.
The move comes shortly after the Broncos picked up CB Chris Harris Jr.'s option on his contract. It also clears cap space for the Broncos as they attempt to sign a free agent quarterback. Free agency officially begins Monday.
For the Rams, the addition of Talib means the team will add two Pro Bowl corners following their agreement to acquire Chiefs CB Marcus Peters in exchange for draft picks.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.
