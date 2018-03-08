Second body found in debris of Denver fire

The Denver Fire Department announced Thursday the discovery of a second body in a deadly fire at a construction site. In addition to the two deaths six people were reportedly hurt.
The fire destroyed a building under construction near Capitol Hill in downtown Denver yesterday.
The fire also damaged dozens of vehicles, melting them from the intense heat as well as causing damage to 12 other buildings in a several block radius.
A cause for the fire has not yet been determined. Crews remained on scene today putting out hotspots and comb through the ashes.
Neither victim has been identified.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.