Second body found in debris of Denver fire

The Denver Fire Department announced Thursday the discovery of a second body in a deadly fire at a construction site. In addition to the two deaths six people were reportedly hurt.

The fire destroyed a building under construction near Capitol Hill in downtown Denver yesterday.

The fire also damaged dozens of vehicles, melting them from the intense heat as well as causing damage to 12 other buildings in a several block radius.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined. Crews remained on scene today putting out hotspots and comb through the ashes.

Neither victim has been identified.