El Paso County Sheriff's deputies looking for missing child

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 14-year-old boy, who's been missing since Tuesday.
Deputies put out a bulletin Thursday, saying they were looking for Zackary Hedges, who's described as 5'7 tall, weighing 120 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen at Tuesday near the intersection of Las Vegas St. and Nevada Avenue. Prior to that, he was last seen at Fox Meadow Middle School. Authorities said Hedges is wearing a red and black winter coat, a black polo with khakis, black shoes and gold rimmed glasses.
Deputies said there is concern for his safety.
If you have any information about his location, contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-330-5555.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.