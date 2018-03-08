Thursday Evening Weather: Another Warm Day Tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

It's been a beautiful Thursday and temperatures will stay mild this evening. A few areas of clouds tonight with lows in the 20's and 30's. Friday will be another warm day with a broad upper level ridge still in place. Highs will be in the 60's and low 70's. Winds remain around 5-15 mph with clouds increasing during the day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 31, High - 63.Milder tonight. Warm with more clouds Friday.

PUEBLO: Low - 27, High - 70. Mainly clear overnight. Increasing clouds and warm tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 30, High - 68. Quiet tonight. More clouds and slightly warmer Friday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 28, High - 54. Passing clouds tonight. Increasing clouds and mild tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - 50's. Mainly clear and milder tonight. More cloud cover and mild Friday.

PLAINS: Low - 20's, High - 70's. Mainly clear overnight. Increasing clouds and very warm tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - Near 30, High - 60's. Few clouds tonight. Increasing clouds and warm for Friday.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Winds will be gusty again on Saturday and that will likely mean red flag warnings for many areas. Cooler air arrives for the weekend. Saturday will still be above average for most before a cold front moves in. Any shower activity will be very limited with most areas staying dry. Sunday will be colder and dry with highs in the 40's and 50's. Models are still going back and forth for the first half of the next work/school week. One is dry and milder while the other is cooler with isolated shower chances Monday into Tuesday. We'll have to see which solution can hold, but we'll take whatever moisture we can get.