There are several controlled burns in Pueblo County Thursday.

Smoke is visible along I-25 as well as from the south side of Colorado Springs.

Controlled burns in Pueblo County creating lot of smoke, especially in the east. They are being monitored. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 8, 2018

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is aware of the burns and says they are under control at this time.