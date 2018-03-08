There are several controlled burns in Pueblo County Thursday.
Smoke is visible along I-25 as well as from the south side of Colorado Springs.
Controlled burns in Pueblo County creating lot of smoke, especially in the east. They are being monitored.— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 8, 2018
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is aware of the burns and says they are under control at this time.
Smoke visible in Pueblo County currently from controlled burns.— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 8, 2018
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.