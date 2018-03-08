Dogs from Pueblo investigation heading to Boulder

Pueblo Animal Services said Thursday that they have transferred four dogs to Boulder that were rescued in a dog fighting investigation.
In January of 2018 Pueblo Animal Services teamed up with police to investigate tips of a dog fighting ring in the 1400 block of Beech Street. A total of five people were arrested and 19 dogs were taken from the home. Some of the animals reportedly had scarring and others had fresh wounds.
On Monday, March 5, Pueblo Animal Services was granted legal custody of the dogs. The four that have been transferred to the Humane Society of Boulder will undergo more behavior testing and training.
(Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared video of the four dogs being moved to Boulder)
Three of the dogs have been returned to their legal owners. The rest of the dogs are still undergoing medical and behavioral evaluations.
The organization is in communication with several rescues for help.
Read our previous coverage here:
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.