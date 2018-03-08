Dogs from Pueblo investigation heading to Boulder

Pueblo Animal Services said Thursday that they have transferred four dogs to Boulder that were rescued in a dog fighting investigation.

In January of 2018 Pueblo Animal Services teamed up with police to investigate tips of a dog fighting ring in the 1400 block of Beech Street. A total of five people were arrested and 19 dogs were taken from the home. Some of the animals reportedly had scarring and others had fresh wounds.

On Monday, March 5, Pueblo Animal Services was granted legal custody of the dogs. The four that have been transferred to the Humane Society of Boulder will undergo more behavior testing and training.

(Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared video of the four dogs being moved to Boulder)

Three of the dogs have been returned to their legal owners. The rest of the dogs are still undergoing medical and behavioral evaluations.

The organization is in communication with several rescues for help.

