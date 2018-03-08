5 Around Town: March 10th and 11th

Here are a few of the events going on this weekend.

Walk With A Doc

Kick off your weekend by Walking With A Doc in Pueblo on Saturday morning. Walk With A Doc is a great way to get in a quick walk while talking with local doctors about health issues. The walk starts at Lake Minnequa at 9am and it’s open to anyone. Find more information here.

Zumbathon

YMCA of Pueblo will host a Zumbathon this Saturday. From 9 am to noon there will be all kinds of Zumba going on for an active and fun morning with a superhero theme. The morning will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All proceeds go to the Community Support Campaign. Find more information here.

Seven

Seven - A Documentary Play will be performed at the El Pueblo History Museum this weekend. The play captures the lives of seven diverse and courageous groups of women all around the world. There will be a resource fair at 2 pm that will continue throughout and after the 2:30 pm performance. There will also be a Q&A following the play. The performance is free and open to the public. Find more information here.

Sankofa Culture Day

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will host Sankofa Cultural Day this Saturday. The event will feature music, dance, storytelling, food, crafts, and more exploring the African and Caribbean culture and heritage. The family fun day is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. Events will run from 10 am to 2 pm. Find more information here.

