Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The bill would allow anyone 21-years of age or older who is allowed to carry a handgun legally to do so in a concealed manner.
The sponsors of the bill reinforced current laws which prevent the carrying of a weapon in schools and universities within the bill language.
If passed by the House and signed by Governor Hickenlooper, as currently written, would go into effect immediately with the Governor's signature.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.
