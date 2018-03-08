Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.

The bill would allow anyone 21-years of age or older who is allowed to carry a handgun legally to do so in a concealed manner.

The sponsors of the bill reinforced current laws which prevent the carrying of a weapon in schools and universities within the bill language.

If passed by the House and signed by Governor Hickenlooper, as currently written, would go into effect immediately with the Governor's signature.

