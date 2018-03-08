Suspect sought in Domino's Pizza robbery

The El Paso County Sheriff's office is asking for help locating a robbery suspect.

The robbery happened December 7 at the Domino's Pizza in the 7300 block of McLaughlin Road in Unincorporated El Paso County.

The suspect reportedly entered the business through the front door, went around the counter and pointed a gun at the employee. He told the employee not to move as he pried open the cash register and took the money.

The suspect then checked the door of the safe but it was locked. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20's wearing dark baseball cap, black hooded jacket, gray pants with gray and white converse tennis shoes.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Andrew Thompson at AndrewThompson@elpasoco.com or 719-520-7238.