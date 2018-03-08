Quantcast

Crews respond to structure fire in Penrose

PENROSE -

Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the 1000 block of J Street in Penrose.

Roads in the area are closed right now for emergency crews to access the structure.

It is unclear if anyone is inside the building. Fremont County deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area.

