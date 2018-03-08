Fund established to compensate owners of stolen equipment

A fund is now in place to compensate those who have had skis, poles and snowboarding equipment stolen while on the mountain.

The Breckenridge Police Department established the restitution fund after a case settlement through the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's office. It covers losses in Clear Creek, Summit, Eagle and Lake counties.

It is for individuals who have not received full compensation for their loss through insurance or other means.

Click here for more information and the link to the paperwork needed to be filled out to file a claim.