Mobile home fire closes I-25

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO -

A mobile home in transit on I-25 has caught fire and forced the closure of I-25 southbound during the noon hour Thursday. 

The closures impacted both north and southbound lanes just north of Greenland. 

As of 2:00 p.m., one lane remains closed on southbound I-25 at mile marker 170.5

