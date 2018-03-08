Mobile home fire closes I-25

A mobile home in transit on I-25 has caught fire and forced the closure of I-25 southbound during the noon hour Thursday.
The closures impacted both north and southbound lanes just north of Greenland.
As of 2:00 p.m., one lane remains closed on southbound I-25 at mile marker 170.5
SB I-25 closed at MP 170.5 (just N of Greenland) due to a mobile home fire. Fire has started to spread to the grass. NB I-25 is closed in the same location. Traffic heading northbound is being detoured onto Highway 105 in Monument to Highway 83. No estimated time of opening. pic.twitter.com/TKRvxHBVc2— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 8, 2018
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.
