I-25 reopens following cleanup of vehicle fire

A mobile home in transit on I-25 caught fire and forced the closure of I-25 southbound for 3 hours Thursday.
The closures impacted both north and southbound lanes just north of Greenland.
As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes reopened. Traffic was backed up for miles in the southbound lanes from mile marker 170.5.
While all lanes are open it will take some time for the backup to clear.
SB I-25 closed at MP 170.5 (just N of Greenland) due to a mobile home fire. Fire has started to spread to the grass. NB I-25 is closed in the same location. Traffic heading northbound is being detoured onto Highway 105 in Monument to Highway 83. No estimated time of opening. pic.twitter.com/TKRvxHBVc2— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 8, 2018
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.
