I-25 reopens following cleanup of vehicle fire

A mobile home in transit on I-25 caught fire and forced the closure of I-25 southbound for 3 hours Thursday.

The closures impacted both north and southbound lanes just north of Greenland.

As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes reopened. Traffic was backed up for miles in the southbound lanes from mile marker 170.5.

While all lanes are open it will take some time for the backup to clear.