Quantcast

I-25 reopens following cleanup of vehicle fire - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

I-25 reopens following cleanup of vehicle fire

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO -

A mobile home in transit on I-25  caught fire and forced the closure of I-25 southbound for 3 hours Thursday. 

The closures impacted both north and southbound lanes just north of Greenland. 

As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes reopened. Traffic was backed up for miles in the southbound lanes from mile marker 170.5.

While all lanes are open it will take some time for the backup to clear.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?