District 11 lifts lockdowns at Chipeta Elem. and Swigert Academy

District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.

Chipeta Elementary was on a precautionary lockdown due to the news that an upset parent was possibly headed to the school. According to the tweet, students and staff are safe.

Chipeta is on a precautionary lockdown due to news about an upset parent possibly headed to the school. Students and staff remain safe. — CSSD11 (@CSSD11) March 8, 2018

Swigert Middle School was also on lockdown for police activity in the area. D11 said students and staff are safe there as well.

Swigert is on lockdown due to police activity in the area. Students and staff remain safe. — CSSD11 (@CSSD11) March 8, 2018

District 11 has not yet released more details on the events.

RELATED

Parents and community members are invited to participate in a town hall conversation with southern Colorado school and law enforcement officials to learn more about school threat investigations, responsible reporting, and the actions parents can take during a crisis.

The town hall will be moderated by KOAA News 5's Rob Quirk and Elizabeth Watts.

Have a question for members of our panel? Please submit them via email to townhall@koaa.com.

Then join us for the event:

Monday, March 12

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS - 5225 N Nevada Avenue

Due to limited seating, please RSVP online

If you cannot make it to the event, News 5 will carry the event live on KOAA.com, in the News 5 App, on our Youtube channel and Facebook.