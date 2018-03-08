Quantcast

District 11 lifts lockdowns at Chipeta Elem. and Swigert Academy - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

District 11 lifts lockdowns at Chipeta Elem. and Swigert Academy

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.

Chipeta Elementary was on a precautionary lockdown due to the news that an upset parent was possibly headed to the school. According to the tweet, students and staff are safe.

Swigert Middle School was also on lockdown for police activity in the area. D11 said students and staff are safe there as well.

District 11 has not yet released more details on the events.

RELATED

Parents and community members are invited to participate in a town hall conversation with southern Colorado school and law enforcement officials to learn more about school threat investigations, responsible reporting, and the actions parents can take during a crisis.

The town hall will be moderated by KOAA News 5's Rob Quirk and Elizabeth Watts.

Have a question for members of our panel? Please submit them via email to townhall@koaa.com.

Then join us for the event:

Monday, March 12
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS - 5225 N Nevada Avenue

Due to limited seating, please RSVP online

If you cannot make it to the event, News 5 will carry the event live on KOAA.com, in the News 5 App, on our Youtube channel and Facebook

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?