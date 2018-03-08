Threat received by students at D60's Risley International Academy

There's an extra police presence right now at District 60's Risley International Academy of Innovation due to a threatening message received via Facebook before lunchtime.

Pueblo Police Capt. Kenny Rider tells News 5 a message on Facebook from someone threatened to shoot 6 named students at the campus.

The campus was placed on lockdown as the information came in. Authorities and the district are now investigating.

The secure perimeter status means you'll see more officers on and around the campus. Classes are not impacted by the change in security.



RELATED

Parents and community members are invited to participate in a town hall conversation with southern Colorado school and law enforcement officials to learn more about school threat investigations, responsible reporting, and the actions parents can take during a crisis.

The town hall will be moderated by KOAA News 5's Rob Quirk and Elizabeth Watts.

Have a question for members of our panel? Please submit them via email to townhall@koaa.com.

Then join us for the event:

Monday, March 12

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS - 5225 N Nevada Avenue

Due to limited seating, please RSVP online

If you cannot make it to the event, News 5 will carry the event live on KOAA.com, in the News 5 App, on our Youtube channel and Facebook.