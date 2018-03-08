Business owner told to evict homeless campers

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office now says homeless campers who are living on the property of Rocky Top Resources are not trespassing.

The sheriff's office along with Colorado Springs Police served notices on Wednesday to the campers saying they had to vacate the area by Friday, March 9.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said deputies determined that the owner gave the campers permission to live on his property. In a news release, the sheriff's office explained that it created a landlord/tenant relationship and it no longer falls under trespassing laws.

According to the release, the owner must now go through the civil process of evicting the nearly 100 homeless campers on his property.

