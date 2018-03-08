Business owner told he'll have to evict 100 homeless campers

A property owner who allowed the homeless to camp on Rocky Top Resources property in Colorado Springs will now have to go through a civil eviction process to get more than 100 people to leave.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Springs Police allowed News 5's Bill Folsom to take a tour of the very large homeless camp near the MLK Bypass and I-25. Deputies were putting up signs telling everyone they needed to leave by Friday when a full cleanup was scheduled.

However, the Sheriff's Office now says homeless campers who are living on the property of Rocky Top Resources are not trespassing.

The sheriff's office along with Colorado Springs Police served notices on Wednesday to the campers saying they had to vacate the area by Friday, March 9.

On Thursday, deputies determined that the owner gave the campers permission to live on his property, therefore creating a landlord/tenant relationship which no longer falls under trespassing laws. This is existing Colorado law even if the owner changed his mind about allowing people to camp.

A release states, "The Sheriff's Office is committed to making sure we protect the rights of all citizens in our community."

Bill Folsom and News 5 Investigates will have continuing coverage on this incident tonight on News 5. As you may recall, Eric Ross has covered multiple situations in Colorado where homeowners have fought to get squatters out of their homes and are working to change the law.

