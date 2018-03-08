Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with KOAA News 5

Join News 5 Saturday, March 17 for the 2018 St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Colorado Springs.

The 2018 celebration includes running events, cycling events, Celtic bands, dancing groups, marching bands, and lots of green.

Your favorite News 5 personalities will be joining in the festivities aboard the KOAA 5 float.

A list of scheduled events can be found below:

Day 1 - March 16

St. Pats Sports Expo Open - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Pikes Peak Center

Day 2 - March 17

Pedalin' for St. Pats Bike Ride - 8:30 a.m. - Behind Pikes Peak Center on Sawatch

- 8:30 a.m. - Behind Pikes Peak Center on Sawatch 5k Run Start - 10 a.m. - Acacia Park, Tejon St.

- 10 a.m. - Acacia Park, Tejon St. Leprechaun Fun Run - 11 a.m. - Acacia Park, Tejon St.

- 11 a.m. - Acacia Park, Tejon St. St. Patrick's Day Parade - 12 noon - Tejon St.

For information on how to register for events and even where to buy a kilt, visit the event website here: St. Patrick's Day Celebration