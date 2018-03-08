Quantcast

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with KOAA News 5 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with KOAA News 5

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Join News 5 Saturday, March 17 for the 2018 St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Colorado Springs.

The 2018 celebration includes running events, cycling events, Celtic bands, dancing groups, marching bands, and lots of green.

Your favorite News 5 personalities will be joining in the festivities aboard the KOAA 5 float.

A list of scheduled events can be found below:

Day 1 - March 16

  • St. Pats Sports Expo Open - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Pikes Peak Center

Day 2 - March 17

  • Pedalin' for St. Pats Bike Ride - 8:30 a.m. - Behind Pikes Peak Center on Sawatch
  • 5k Run Start - 10 a.m. - Acacia Park, Tejon St.
  • Leprechaun Fun Run - 11 a.m. - Acacia Park, Tejon St.
  • St. Patrick's Day Parade - 12 noon - Tejon St.

For information on how to register for events and even where to buy a kilt, visit the event website here: St. Patrick's Day Celebration

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • CSPD respond to 'swatting' incident; strains resources

    CSPD respond to 'swatting' incident; strains resources

    Monday, March 12 2018 6:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 10:21:01 GMT

    CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.

    CSPD said initial reports came in of a shooting in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood off Powers between Research and Briargate Sunday night. The caller told police he had shot and killed his mother, and his girlfriend was shot but still breathing, he went on to tell police he would hold her hostage until officers arrived.

  • "Stateline Fire" continues to burn

    "Stateline Fire" continues to burn

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:00:39 GMT

    The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado. 

    The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?