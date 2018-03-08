Cast your vote now for Mayor of Divide

The candidates are chosen and voting is open for the mayor of Divide.

The annual fundraiser for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter kicked off February 12 and the polls will stay open until April 9.

There are 13 candidates running for office including 10 dogs, a wolf/dog hybrid, a rabbit and a hedgehog. You can vote by clicking here or at any of the supporting businesses and at the shelter in Divide. Each vote is $1 and the money goes to TCRAS.

There are several events planned to help get the word out about the candidates. There will be a meet and greet at the shelter on March 10th and they will be marching in the 1st Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Pub Crawl in Woodland Park on March 17.

"We are so excited for this campaign and can't wait for everyone to meet our wonderful candidates!" said Lisa Robertson, Executive Director of TCRAS. "The sponsoring businesses are all unique and so supportive of the shelter. We are looking forward to a clean campaign without any cat fights or digging up old bones."