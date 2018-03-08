McDonald's flips arches to honor women

In honor of International Women's Day a California McDonald's franchise is making an eye-catching statement.

The franchise in Lynwood has flipped the iconic golden arches upside down to make a "W." International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th.

There are about one hundred other McDonald's restaurants around the country that will show support for the day with flipped arches on everything from crew shirts and hats to packaging.

All of them are owned by female operators.