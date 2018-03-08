McDonald's flips arches to honor women

In honor of International Women's Day a California McDonald's franchise is making an eye-catching statement.
The franchise in Lynwood has flipped the iconic golden arches upside down to make a "W." International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th.
There are about one hundred other McDonald's restaurants around the country that will show support for the day with flipped arches on everything from crew shirts and hats to packaging.
All of them are owned by female operators.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
