Pueblo zoo working to bring new exhibit

Fundraising efforts are underway in Pueblo to bring some new animals to the zoo.

The zoo is working to get enough money to bring in De Brazza's monkeys. The exhibit would be next to the African painted dogs, Hunter and Minzi, their neighbors in the wild. The De Brazza's monkey is one of the most distinctive in its species, characterized by an orange crescent shape over its brow and a long white beard.

The new exhibit is planned to have towering structures for the monkeys to climb and water for them to play in as well. The zoo stresses that new exhibits are more than just creating a physical space for animals to live by providing a place for the public to come and learn about animals they likely wouldn't be able to see otherwise.

(Artist rendering of what the planned exhibit would look like at the Pueblo Zoo.)

The Board of Directors and leadership donors have raised $268,000 for the project. That leaves $152,000 needed to finish the entire project. Included in this project is a planned recovery and holding area which would house animals recovering from vet care or newly joining the zoo.

Click here to learn more about donating.