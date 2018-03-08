Quantcast

Nor'easter leaves 1-million without power

Another powerful nor'easter hit the Northeast Wednesday, causing flooding, power outages and several inches of snow.

Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled as a result of the storm. 

On the road, the Northeastern University women's basketball team had to push their bus out of the snow in Philadelphia. 

Parts of the Northeast are still recovering from last week's nor'easter which knocked out power at more than a million homes. 

Along the coast, parts of Massachusetts are facing the risk of more flooding, all while recovering from the waters left behind from last week's storm. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2D8F4yn

    One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd. 

    A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. 

    St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.

