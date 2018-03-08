Nor'easter leaves 1-million without power

Another powerful nor'easter hit the Northeast Wednesday, causing flooding, power outages and several inches of snow.



Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled as a result of the storm.



On the road, the Northeastern University women's basketball team had to push their bus out of the snow in Philadelphia.



Parts of the Northeast are still recovering from last week's nor'easter which knocked out power at more than a million homes.



Along the coast, parts of Massachusetts are facing the risk of more flooding, all while recovering from the waters left behind from last week's storm.



