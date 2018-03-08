Oklahoma Amber Alert canceled as child found dead, father arrested

Quantcast

Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.

The child's father, 31-year-old Victor Manuel Minjarez, took the child after attacking the mother on February 19, according to police. But it wasn't until February 23 that the mother was able to obtain a Victim Protective Order for the return of her baby.

According to police, Victor Minjarez sent a text message claiming the mother would never see her son again. An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning as authorities believed the child was in imminent danger.

The alert was canceled late in the afternoon as Minjarez was found and arrested in Oklahoma City. The body of the 7-month-old was found inside the home.

Minjarez is now facing a charge of first degree murder and desecrating a human corpse.


 

