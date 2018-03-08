Quantcast

Multiple flyovers to take place at Air Force Academy

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Those living in communities near the Air Force Academy can expect to see, and hear some of the Air Force's aircraft on display during flyovers today, Thursday, 3/8.

Multiple aircraft are scheduled to pass over the Academy during the exercises.

A U-2 Dragon Lady, a high altitude surveillance aircraft, will pass over the Academy sometime between 11 a.m. and noon. A B-1B Lancer, a long-range heavy bomber, will conduct one pass between 4 and 5 p.m.

The Academy said communities around the campus should expect just a little more noise than usual during those times.

    One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd. 

    A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. 

    St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.

