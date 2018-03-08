Multiple flyovers to take place at Air Force Academy

Those living in communities near the Air Force Academy can expect to see, and hear some of the Air Force's aircraft on display during flyovers today, Thursday, 3/8.

Multiple aircraft are scheduled to pass over the Academy during the exercises.

A U-2 Dragon Lady, a high altitude surveillance aircraft, will pass over the Academy sometime between 11 a.m. and noon. A B-1B Lancer, a long-range heavy bomber, will conduct one pass between 4 and 5 p.m.

The Academy said communities around the campus should expect just a little more noise than usual during those times.