Rollover crash closes Highway 24 in eastern Colorado Springs

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department reported a rollover crash at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 94 in eastern Colorado Springs.
Fire crews were on scene and had to remove occupants trapped in a vehicle.
Westbound Highway 24 at Marksheffel was closed for a brief time while crews worked to clean up the scene.
All lanes of Highway 24 have been reopened.
Major crash at Hwy 24 and Hwy 94 is cleared and intersection is back open. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/MlqJCDbqYD— Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) March 8, 2018
