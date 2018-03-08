Rollover crash closes Highway 24 in eastern Colorado Springs

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department reported a rollover crash at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 94 in eastern Colorado Springs.

Fire crews were on scene and had to remove occupants trapped in a vehicle.

Westbound Highway 24 at Marksheffel was closed for a brief time while crews worked to clean up the scene.

All lanes of Highway 24 have been reopened.