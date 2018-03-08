Pueblo's St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center to announce layoffs

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.
Employees told News 5 that the layoffs could affect hundreds of people, but we're still waiting for official word from the hospital to confirm the exact number.
We tried to speak with St. Mary-Corwin employees on camera Wednesday, but none talked with us.
A representative from Centura Health, the hospital's parent company, said staff members were being told of "changes" coming to the facility Wednesday afternoon.
With courageous and transformational spirit, St. Mary-Corwin developed a thoughtful strategic plan that will allow us to preserve our 136-year healing ministry. We remain committed to sharing this first with our associates today, and will share it with the community tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zONVqzsFxP— St. Mary-Corwin (@StMaryCorwin) March 7, 2018
St. Mary-Corwin will make a formal announcement Thursday at 1 p.m. The announcement will be live streamed on KOAA.COM
We reached out to Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, who told us the hospital is aware of changes coming to St. Mary-Corwin and are working to make sure people in Pueblo have access to the medical care they need.
In October, St. Mary-Corwin announced it was closing its birthing center due to financial reasons, which prompted Parkview Medical Center to add more resources to handle extra patients then.
