Your Healthy Story: RSV season brings annual concerns for parents and pediatricians

One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.
Amazon said it's aware some Amazon Echo devices are laughing at their users, and the company said it is working to fix the issue.
Amazon said it's aware some Amazon Echo devices are laughing at their users, and the company said it is working to fix the issue.