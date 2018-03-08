Your Healthy Story: RSV season brings annual concerns for parents and pediatricians

On the heels of flu season be on the look out for RSV in kids

This brutal flu season has dominated the headlines this year. On the heels of flu season comes RSV season and thankfully so far it hasn't been big in the headlines. RSV is still something very important to be aware of when it comes to kids and their health.

Dr. Robert Sayers, with Kids Are Great Pediatrics says, “Right after flu season hits the RSV season hits. RSV is a virus and for adults it's usually just a mild respiratory illness and you feel bad. For children it can be very serious and it's one of our main causes for hospitalizations.”

According to the CDC 2.1 million children under the age of 5 will see a doctor because of RSV each year, and almost 60-thousand of them will need to be hospitalized for treatment.

Dr. Sayers says to look out for, “The two biggest things will be, one - the child will be totally not themselves they will be so lethargic, or worn out. Two - when you watch them all of their interest, all their work is breathing. It's the work of breathing that will be your sign because a person will just sit there and focus on breathing.”

Because RSV is viral there's no antibiotics to treat it, but RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in kids which is very serious and needs to be treated. If you have any questions follow up with your pediatrician.