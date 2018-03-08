Your Healthy Family: Start adjusting to Daylight Saving Time now

If you like to sleep in and go to bed late, adjusting to daylight saving time over a few days can lessen the shock to your body

As you think about the switch to Daylight Saving Time and losing an hour of sleep this weekend, does it fill you with a sense of dread or do you just plow through it?

Dr. Timothy Rummel a sleep doctor in Colorado Springs with Pulmonary Associates and UCHealth Memorial says the spring forward time change is the hardest of the two and there is data to back that up.

“If you track overall car accidents, and you track job accidents, and you track job performance there is pretty good large epidemiologic studies that show that there is a temporary bump (in numbers) for those first few days after the time change. It's not dramatic but it's statistically valid.”

The hardest hit group says Dr. Rummel are the night owls, those of us who are most comfortable staying up late and sleeping in. Taking some simple steps a few days ahead of the time change can make a world of difference for all of us.

“What they really need to do over the next few days is go ahead and start getting up a little earlier, get up a half or an hour earlier over the next few days. Also get bright light in the mornings when they're driving to work in the morning. If it's safe don't wear sunglasses and get some bright light in the morning time. Don't stay up late on Thursday and Friday night even if that's your usual habit. If you can do those things it won't hit you so hard and then you won't be so miserable on Monday.”

Next week is National Sleep Week and we'll be hearing more from Dr. Rummel on healthy sleep habits and why they are so important but for now start adjusting the time change now.