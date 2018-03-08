Quantcast

Your Healthy Family: Start adjusting to Daylight Saving Time now - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Your Healthy Family: Start adjusting to Daylight Saving Time now

Posted: Updated:
If you like to sleep in and go to bed late, adjusting to daylight saving time over a few days can lessen the shock to your body If you like to sleep in and go to bed late, adjusting to daylight saving time over a few days can lessen the shock to your body
COLORADO SPRINGS -

As you think about the switch to Daylight Saving Time and losing an hour of sleep this weekend, does it fill you with a sense of dread or do you just plow through it?

Dr. Timothy Rummel a sleep doctor in Colorado Springs with Pulmonary Associates and UCHealth Memorial says the spring forward time change is the hardest of the two and there is data to back that up.  

“If you track overall car accidents, and you track job accidents, and you track job performance there is pretty good large epidemiologic studies that show that there is a temporary bump (in numbers) for those first few days after the time change.  It's not dramatic but it's statistically valid.”

The hardest hit group says Dr. Rummel are the night owls, those of us who are most comfortable staying up late and sleeping in.  Taking some simple steps a few days ahead of the time change can make a world of difference for all of us.

“What they really need to do over the next few days is go ahead and start getting up a little earlier, get up a half or an hour earlier over the next few days.  Also get bright light in the mornings when they're driving to work in the morning. If it's safe don't wear sunglasses and get some bright light in the morning time.  Don't stay up late on Thursday and Friday night even if that's your usual habit. If you can do those things it won't hit you so hard and then you won't be so miserable on Monday.”

Next week is National Sleep Week and we'll be hearing more from Dr. Rummel on healthy sleep habits and why they are so important but for now start adjusting the time change now.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • High speed pursuit leads to deadly crash

    High speed pursuit leads to deadly crash

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:10 AM EST2018-03-08 15:10:18 GMT
    Parts of a car remain at the scene of a fatal crash on Woodmen Rd. (KOAA)Parts of a car remain at the scene of a fatal crash on Woodmen Rd. (KOAA)

    One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd. 

    One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd. 

  • Students say teacher falsely accused of sexual relationship with minor

    Students say teacher falsely accused of sexual relationship with minor

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-03-07 05:40:34 GMT
    Pine Creek High School theater student Tatum Graf protesting after she says her theater director was falsely put on leave after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. (Courtesy: Rachel Mullin)Pine Creek High School theater student Tatum Graf protesting after she says her theater director was falsely put on leave after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. (Courtesy: Rachel Mullin)

    A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. 

    A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. 

  • St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo to announce layoffs

    St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo to announce layoffs

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-03-08 05:41:55 GMT

    St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.

    St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?