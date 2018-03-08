Quantcast

Thursday Morning Weather: Beautiful, Warm Weather Returns Today!

Today's Forecast:
Finally southern Colorado gets a warm day without strong winds or a Red Flag Warning! We'll have cloud cover strongest in the morning turning to sunshine as we move into the afternoon. Highs will soar into the 60s today with temperatures then staying fairly mild tonight as we tumble back into the low 30s and upper 20s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 62; Low - 32. Sun returns in the afternoon with warm temps. Clear skies and cool tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 68; Low - 27. Sun returns in the afternoon with warmer temps. Clear skies and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 65; Low - 32. Sun returns in the afternoon with warmer temps. Clear skies and cool tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 53; Low - 28. Sun returns in the afternoon with warm temps. Clear skies and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50s/60s; Low - 20s. Sun returns in the afternoon with warm temps. Clear skies and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 60s; Low - 30s. Sun returns in the afternoon with warmer temps. Clear skies and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s; Low - 30s. Sun returns in the afternoon with warmer temps. Clear skies and cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER
The weekend looks dry but windy on Saturday with Red Flag Warnings likely making a return through the afternoon. Sunday will be our coolest day of the weekend with a new rain/snow system trying to pass by next Monday and Tuesday. It's too early to tel if we'll even see rain or snow but for now Monday and Tuesday are the best chances we have for a bit of precip.

