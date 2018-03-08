Thursday Morning Weather: Beautiful, Warm Weather Returns Today!

Today's Forecast:
Finally southern Colorado gets a warm day without strong winds or a Red Flag Warning! We'll have cloud cover strongest in the morning turning to sunshine as we move into the afternoon. Highs will soar into the 60s today with temperatures then staying fairly mild tonight as we tumble back into the low 30s and upper 20s.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 62; Low - 32. Sun returns in the afternoon with warm temps. Clear skies and cool tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 68; Low - 27. Sun returns in the afternoon with warmer temps. Clear skies and cold tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 65; Low - 32. Sun returns in the afternoon with warmer temps. Clear skies and cool tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 53; Low - 28. Sun returns in the afternoon with warm temps. Clear skies and cold tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 50s/60s; Low - 20s. Sun returns in the afternoon with warm temps. Clear skies and cold tonight.
PLAINS: High - 60s; Low - 30s. Sun returns in the afternoon with warmer temps. Clear skies and cold tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s; Low - 30s. Sun returns in the afternoon with warmer temps. Clear skies and cold tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
The weekend looks dry but windy on Saturday with Red Flag Warnings likely making a return through the afternoon. Sunday will be our coolest day of the weekend with a new rain/snow system trying to pass by next Monday and Tuesday. It's too early to tel if we'll even see rain or snow but for now Monday and Tuesday are the best chances we have for a bit of precip.
RELATED LINKS:
|Drive the Doppler
|Colorado Temperatures
|7-Day Forecast
|National Temperatures
|Weather Cameras
|Wind Chills
|Traffic
|Wind Speeds
|Closings and Delays
|Photos
|Take 5 to Prepare
|Storm Safe
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.
Amazon said it's aware some Amazon Echo devices are laughing at their users, and the company said it is working to fix the issue.
Amazon said it's aware some Amazon Echo devices are laughing at their users, and the company said it is working to fix the issue.