High speed pursuit leads to deadly crash

One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night.

Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the car continued on.

The Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was weaving between lanes and erratically reducing speed and speeding up. As the deputy pursued, the suspect's vehicle reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The deputy's pursuit did not last long, as the suspect crashed while attempting to go north bound on Powers Blvd.

The Sheriff's Office Major Accidents Division has taken over the investigation. They said it is unknown if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Due to the accident, west bound Woodmen Rd. is closed from Tutt Blvd. to Powers Blvd. The south bound off ramp from Powers is also closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use Dublin or Research as alternate routes.