Good Samaritans rescue man moments after jumping out of burning building

A set of good Samaritans happened to be in the right place at the right time, passing by a plume of smoke and hearing cries for help, they were able to save a man's life moments after he jumped out of a burning building.

The flames broke out in a construction site near Capitol Hill in downtown Denver on Wednesday afternoon.

One person is dead and six others are injured.

As of Wednesday night, crews were using search dogs to look for another person who is still missing.

"We saw the smoke and we just took a detour toward the smoke so I was thinking cool, we'll get a fire on film and we ended up saving somebody," Mitchell Longman, a Denver man said.

I'm in downtown Denver right now talking to witnesses that helped save a man's LIFE after he jumped out of a burning building. Their heroic story at 10 on @KOAA pic.twitter.com/i9lKdjKsGY — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 7, 2018

This is what Longman and his cousin saw as they were just driving to the bank in the middle of the afternoon.

"I kind of just noticed everybody was still over there so I was like well, wait a second, somebody's probably hurt with people over there right next to the fire," he said.

Moments before they got there, they say, a man jumped out of this burning building which was setting off a plume of smoke seen across the city.

"I'm just glad we got there when we did," John Hawthorn, Longman's cousin said.

They didn't see him jump, but they did hear cries for help.

"And we both just kind of ran over there and jumped in there and I was on the very left and we pushed down the fence," Longman said.

A show of fearless strength as the smoke got thicker.

"It was like you were in prison but you have 100 foot tall flames right behind you 100 feet away," he said.

A handful of good Samaritans, including Longman, rescuing this man from the backside of the burning building and pulling him to safety before first responders even arrived on scene.

"First responders do what they can to get there on time but right in those first few moments, sometimes they're not there and you've gotta do what you've gotta do to make sure people are ok," Hawthorn said.

Denver city skyline at sunset as firefighters work to mop up hot spots from this afternoon's downtown fire @KOAA pic.twitter.com/krftxMDMCq — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 8, 2018

Hawthorn, originally from Colorado Springs, stepped back to film as his cousin ran in to help.

"I was moved by humanity's ability to bond together and take care of someone in a desperate situation," he said.

They believe the man broke both his legs, but should be okay.

"You could see it in his eyes, he was definitely thankful for us to be there," he said.

And they both say, they would do it all over again.

They stopped the recording to personally call 911 to let first responders know exactly where they were to help get this man into an ambulance.