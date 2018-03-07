Rehabbing rock climbing routes in Colorado Springs

Rock Climbing is in Colorado Springs DNA. Since the early 1900's, climbers have been scaling the rocks at Garden of the Gods and that's why it's high time for a face lift.

"The city asked us to put a group together that they could come to with climbing related questions in the parks. So, before that it was just Stuart and I, spending our own money, replacing what needed to be replaced," said Pikes Peak Climbers Alliance creator, Brian Shelton.

"We're both lifers as I would say, I've been climbing my whole life and I grew up here in Colorado Springs. Started in North Cheyenne Canyon and into the Garden of the Gods," said Pikes Peak Climbers Alliance member, Stewart Green.

The pair makes up the Pikes Peak Climbers Alliance, a group that repairs and replaces routes in our city parks. With lives literally hanging in the balance it's no shock that climbers are glad for their service.

"They're excited to have someone out here looking at their hardware. Making sure that what they're climbing on is safe," said Shelton.

Still though, this is a natural wonder, we can't be drilling holes all over the place.

The long and short of it is they replace bolts as needed, but always try to use the original holes. If they do have to drill, it's done in a spot that will be used for decades and leaves as little a mark as possible.

The other main goal is safety, keeping climbers safe by having more reliable equipment that will hold them up while they enjoy the beauty that surrounds us here in Colorado Springs.

For more information on the group and the work they do, you can visit their website at: http://www.pikespeakclimbersalliance.org/