Lawmakers introduce PERA reform bill

At the start of the legislative session, senators and republicans outlined finding a funding solution for the Public Employees' Retirement Association (PERA) program.

On Wednesday, lawmakers introduced a bill making modifications to the state's pension program.

It's sponsored by Senators Jack Tate and Kevin Priola, and Representatives KC Becker and Dan Pabon.

With the proposed changes, it means some big changes could be coming for state employee's retirement.

Some of the biggest changes include the creation of a 401(k) like contribution program.

Additionally, employee and employer contributions will increase over the next few years.

The bill doesn't come without some cuts- which includes slashing the 2% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for the next 2 years.

By 2020 COLA will return but with 1.25%.

The bill is lengthy, for the full text click here: Modifications To PERA Public Employees' Retirement Association To Eliminate Unfunded Liability.