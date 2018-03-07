Flyovers happening Thursday at the Air Force Academy

People on the north side of the springs will see and hear some of the Air Force's aircraft on display during flyovers Thursday.
A U-2 Dragon Lady, a high altitude surveillance aircraft will pass over the Academy sometime between 11 a.m. and noon. A B-1B Lancer, a long-range heavy bomber, will conduct one pass between 4 and 5 p.m.
The Academy said communities around the academy should expect a little more noise than usual during those times.
A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A man in Castle Rock is recovering after falling 20 feet while on a hike with his grandson, but a big reason he's alive is the response from people around him, including the McCaffrey brothers.
