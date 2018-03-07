Quantcast

Flyovers happening Thursday at the Air Force Academy

People on the north side of the springs will see and hear some of the Air Force's aircraft on display during flyovers Thursday.

A U-2 Dragon Lady, a high altitude surveillance aircraft will pass over the Academy sometime between 11 a.m. and noon. A B-1B Lancer, a long-range heavy bomber, will conduct one pass between 4 and 5 p.m.

The Academy said communities around the academy should expect a little more noise than usual during those times.

