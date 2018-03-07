Amazon Echo users report devices laughing at them

Amazon said it's aware some Amazon Echo devices are laughing at their users, and the company said it is working to fix the issue.
Alexa Users have reported their devices have started randomly laughing over the last day, with a female voice that doesn't resemble Alexa's normal voice saying three short "Ha" sounds.
Amazon said the devices haven't become self-aware, but the company did not say what is causing the problem or how many users are experiencing the problem.
A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A man in Castle Rock is recovering after falling 20 feet while on a hike with his grandson, but a big reason he's alive is the response from people around him, including the McCaffrey brothers.
