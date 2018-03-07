Bill passed that will extend healthcare for families of fallen employees

Governor John Hickenlooper signed a bill that would provide families of fallen officers and other state employees with health benefits for up to a year while they work to rebuild their lives.

Senate Bill 148 was approved on a 35 to 0 vote in the State Senate, while the House voted on it 63 to 1. Previously health benefits for the family expired on the last day of the month when their loved one passed away.

This bill would give families and state employees healthcare for up to one year, while providing relief as they work to move on with their lives.

“Today, we as a State employer, took a monumental step forward towards letting our employees and their families know that we are listening, we care, and we took action. The family of a State employee who loses their life from an injury while doing their job at a state agency, now has assurance that they will not have to worry about their current insurance coverage being terminated that month. Coverage will now be extended up to one year as the family decides what path forward is best for them,” said Senator Martinez Humenik. “I am very proud to have had the opportunity to bring Senate Bill 148 forward and to stand with the Governor as he signed the bill into law. Today is a great example of what can be accomplished when we work together.”

Unfortunately there have been three line of duty deaths for law enforcement officers over the past few months in Colorado. This bill will help the families of those that may face a tragic loss in the future.