Bill would protect employers when preferring veteran job candidates

For many veterans, finding a job after their time in the service can be a challenge in itself.

In many cases, a job in the public sector is a seamless transition for those who have served.

Still, private employers often hire veterans, and sometimes that be the make or break between 2 job candidates.

A bill making its way through the legislature would protect employers that give preference to job candidates with military experience.

'A lot of employers give veterans preference, but we want to make sure when they do this, that nobody can come back and accuse them of doing anything illegal,' said Rep. Lois Landgraf (R-Fountain).

This bill is one of several bills at the state house this session, we've compiled a list below of some of the others that might be of interest to veterans in the southern Colorado.

HB18-1060: Income Tax Deduction For Military Retirement Benefits: This bill would allow military retirees under 55 years old to claim a deduction of up to $20,000 for their military retirement benefits. It passed its original committee, and will be introduced in the appropriations committee later.

HB18-1095: Educator License Requirements Military Spouses?: For teachers in Colorado married to someone in the military, this would exempt them from the 3 continuous years requirement when it comes to getting a teaching license- if they are licensed in another state.

HB18-1228: Transparency In Military Higher Education Statutes: This bill will clarify some language in existing law for higher education provisions when it comes to the military.