Former Fort Carson soldier convicted of smuggling guns from the U.S.

An international arms exporter and former Fort Carson soldier was convicted Tuesday of exporting guns from the U.S. to the Dominican Republic.

A Colorado jury convicted Katherine O'Neal was convicted of smuggling goods out of the U.S., which is a felony offense. She was acquitted on other counts of money laundering and providing false information on firearm purchase forms.

Prosecutors said O'Neal traveled multiple times to the Dominican Republic after buying guns in Colorado Springs and Denver. Prosecutors said she declared the guns to the airlines, but did not obtain the required State Department export license. Her bags were misdirected by the airline, and when her bags arrived in the Dominican Republic later, Dominican Republic authorities found the guns.

The Dominican Republic has a ban on all imported firearms. She was arrested at the airport when she went to claim her luggage.

O"Neal is scheduled to be sentenced in August.