Southwest Chief line awarded $16 million for repairs

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $16 million grant to Amtrak's Southwest Chief line Tuesday, which runs through southern Colorado.

The train travels daily from Chicago to Los Angeles, and passes through Lamar, La Junta and Trinidad.

The money comes from a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER, grant. Last year, Pueblo County joined several other communities in pledging $12,500 to help secure some of the estimated $50 million needed for immediate repairs to the rail.

Pueblo County Commissioner Sal Pace said he thinks the grant may help achieve a future goal.

"Saving the Southwest Chief line is critically important for delivering transportation alternatives up and down the Front Range, and connecting Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Denver," Pace said.

All rail used for repairs is being manufactured in Pueblo.