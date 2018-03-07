Southwest Chief line awarded $16 million for repairs

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $16 million grant to Amtrak's Southwest Chief line Tuesday, which runs through southern Colorado.
The train travels daily from Chicago to Los Angeles, and passes through Lamar, La Junta and Trinidad.
The money comes from a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER, grant. Last year, Pueblo County joined several other communities in pledging $12,500 to help secure some of the estimated $50 million needed for immediate repairs to the rail.
Pueblo County Commissioner Sal Pace said he thinks the grant may help achieve a future goal.
"Saving the Southwest Chief line is critically important for delivering transportation alternatives up and down the Front Range, and connecting Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Denver," Pace said.
All rail used for repairs is being manufactured in Pueblo.
A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.
A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of workers will lose their jobs.
A man in Castle Rock is recovering after falling 20 feet while on a hike with his grandson, but a big reason he's alive is the response from people around him, including the McCaffrey brothers.
A man in Castle Rock is recovering after falling 20 feet while on a hike with his grandson, but a big reason he's alive is the response from people around him, including the McCaffrey brothers.