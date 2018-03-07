Penrose-St Francis Health Services President and CEO resigns

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and Centura Health announced President and CEO Margaret Sabin will step down later this month.
The change is effective March 16. Sabin has been President and CEO of Penrose-St Francis since 2008. She also served as President of Centura Health's South State Operating Group from 2009 to 2017.
A committee of Centura Health leaders, board members, community leaders and physician partners will conduct a national search for her replacement as an interim CEO will be announced soon.
According to a release, Sabin will be moving on to pursue a career in population health management.
Penrose-St Francis earned the HealthGrades' America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for 10 consecutive years under the leadership of Sabin.
