Wednesday Evening Weather: Warmer Days Ahead

Tonight's Forecast:

Skies stay clear for the rest of today before clouds work in overnight. Lows will be in the teens and 20's. Thursday will be warmer with highs in the 60's. Winds stay calm and skies stay dry.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 25 , High - 62. Passing clouds overnight. Well above average for Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low - 19, High - 67. Few clouds tonight. Warmer for Thursday.

CANON CITY: Low - 27, High - 65. Passing clouds tonight. Nice and warm for tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 24, High - 51. Few clouds tonight. Warmer temperatures for Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - 50's. A few clouds overnight. Mainly sunny and warmer tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low - Near 20, High - 60's. Passing clouds tonight. Warmer temperatures and sunny skies Thursday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20's, High - 60's. Few clouds overnight. Mainly sunny and warmer tomorrow.

TOMORROW OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60's to low 70's and partly cloudy skies. We'll continue with some cloud cover for the weekend and things become a little unsettled. Winds will get gusty again by Saturday and that could mean more Red Flag Warnings. Models can't seem to be consistent with any potential precipitation. The latest runs keep moisture north of our area on Saturday but try to bring in some isolated chances on Monday. They haven't been very