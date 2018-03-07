Major meth drug-trafficking leader sentenced to life in prison

The US Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced the final defendant of a multi-year drug trafficking investigation was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

The attorney's office said Jorge Loya-Ramirez was sentenced to life in prison for his role played in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy throughout northern Colorado and southwestern Kansas. He was sentenced by US District Judge Robert E Blackburn on Tuesday.

This drug conspiracy has been a multi-year investigation involving 28 people operating in Colorado, California and Kansas. He was the last remaining defendant in the case to be tried before a jury.

Loya-Ramirez was indicted by a grand jury on June 23, 2015. According to trial evidence, Loya-Ramirez was the leader of a methamphetamine organization using a team of "employees" to distribute hundreds of pounds of the drug throughout multiple states.

The US Attorney's Office said violence and deadly weapons were used in drug operations.

He was originally stopped near Lamar in 2015 where a kilo of cocaine and just under a half pound of methamphetamine was found in his possession. "Poison and pain are what this defendant cultivated in Colorado," said U.S. Attorney, Bob Troyer. "Thanks to the FBI, Colorado State Patrol, many other law enforcement partners, and our tireless prosecution team, this dope dealer's day is done."

The US Attorney's Office Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force prosecuted the case, with agents from the FBI and other Colorado agencies who assisted in the investigation.