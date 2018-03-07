Timeline: Homeless camp cleanups in Colorado Springs

Within the last year, numerous homeless camps have been cleaned out across El Paso County, happening with more frequency in the last few months.

On Wednesday, authorities posted notices that they will clean up one of the largest camps in Colorado Springs. That camp is located on private property near Las Vegas Street and Highway 24 behind the Rocky Top Resources area.

Police and deputies estimate about 75 to 100 people are living in the camps. Those people will be moved off the property in the next couple of days.

This latest clean up is just another in a long list of clean ups we have covered in the past year.

Feb. 2017: One of the largest clean-ups took place along Fountain Creek near the MLK Bypass

June 2017: Camps were cleared at Tejon and I-25 and south along the Greenway

Nov. 2017: "Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful", spent three weeks cleaning up several tons of trash after the homeless were vacated at I-25 and Cimarron.

Dec. 2017: Several homeless camps were evicted at 31st and Colorado.

Dec. 2017: Homeless camps were evicted at the KOA Camprground in Fountain.

Feb. 2018: Las Vegas and Tejon homeless camps cleared out.

March 2018: I-25 and Bijou St. Homeless camp found in a drainage tunnel after a fire broke out inside the tunnel. Crews pulled out bags of trash.

Click the following link for the list of homeless resources in Colorado Springs: http://bit.ly/2FyckU