St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo to announce layoffs

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of employees will lose their jobs.
A representative from Centura Health, the hospital's parent company, said staff members are being told of "changes" coming to the facility. Staff members at the hospital tell News 5 they will be informed of those changes during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple sources telling News5, Centura Health to announce massive layoffs and systems closures at St Mary Corwin hospital in Pueblo.— Rob Quirk (@KOAARobQuirk) March 7, 2018
Informing staff today, public announcement on Thursday. @KOAA
We reached out to Parkview Medical Center, who told us the hospital is aware of changes coming to St. Mary-Corwin and are working to make sure people in Pueblo have access to the medical care they need.
St. Mary-Corwin will make a formal announcement Thursday at 1 p.m., which will be live streamed at KOAA.com.
