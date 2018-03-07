Quantcast

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo to announce layoffs

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees Wednesday a number of employees will lose their jobs.

A representative from Centura Health, the hospital's parent company, said staff members are being told of "changes" coming to the facility. Staff members at the hospital tell News 5 they will be informed of those changes during a meeting Wednesday afternoon. 

We reached out to Parkview Medical Center, who told us the hospital is aware of changes coming to St. Mary-Corwin and are working to make sure people in Pueblo have access to the medical care they need.

St. Mary-Corwin will make a formal announcement Thursday at 1 p.m., which will be live streamed at KOAA.com.

