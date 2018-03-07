Colorado Springs basement fire caused by electrical issue

Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 2914 Cabrillo Circle Tuesday.

Fire crews were at the residence within five minutes of the report, where no smoke was showing from outside the home. Firefighters said they opened the front door and discovered moderate, yellow-brown smoke down to knee height of the single story home.

The smoke discovered was coming from the basement stairwell. According to CSFD, a hole from the fire had created in the main level of the home.

The fire was extinguished within minutes of arrival.

CSFD said the owner of the home activated the 911 system after coming home from work to a smoke filled house. There were no working smoke alarms in the house and no reported injuries.

The other five family members were at work and school at the time of the fire.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was classified as an undetermined electrical issue. Firefighters and the National Fire Protection Association wants to remind people that working smoke alarms are crucial in saving lives in property.

