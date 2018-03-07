Quantcast

Colorado Springs basement fire caused by electrical issue - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado Springs basement fire caused by electrical issue

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 2914 Cabrillo Circle Tuesday.

Fire crews were at the residence within five minutes of the report, where no smoke was showing from outside the home. Firefighters said they opened the front door and discovered moderate, yellow-brown smoke down to knee height of the single story home.

The smoke discovered was coming from the basement stairwell. According to CSFD, a hole from the fire had created in the main level of the home. 

The fire was extinguished within minutes of arrival. 

CSFD said the owner of the home activated the 911 system after coming home from work to a smoke filled house. There were no working smoke alarms in the house and no reported injuries.

The other five family members were at work and school at the time of the fire. 

Investigators said the cause of the fire was classified as an undetermined electrical issue. Firefighters and the National Fire Protection Association wants to remind people that working smoke alarms are crucial in saving lives in property.

Here are some tips from the NFPA on smoke alarms:

  • Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home
  • Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound. Test your smoke alarms at least once a month.
  • Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working. Today’s smoke alarms will be more technologically advanced to respond to a multitude of fire conditions, yet mitigate false alarms
  • When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside
  • Replace all smoke alarms in your home every ten years
  • Replace batteries every year
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?