Quantcast

Pueblo Police Officer arrested following family disturbance call - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pueblo Police Officer arrested following family disturbance call

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to a family disturbance that lead to the arrest of a Pueblo Police Officer.

According to a release, the sheriff's office responded to the disturbance call in Pueblo West on Tuesday around 3:06 p.m. After conducting an investigation, the deputy assigned discovered that 24-year old Joseph Steffani was a Pueblo Police Officer.

He was arrested on charges of Harassment with Domestic Violence.

Officer Steffani was hired by the Pueblo Police Department in September 2016. He has been placed on a paid administrative leave pending this investigation.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?