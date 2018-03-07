Pueblo Police Officer arrested following family disturbance call

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to a family disturbance that lead to the arrest of a Pueblo Police Officer.
According to a release, the sheriff's office responded to the disturbance call in Pueblo West on Tuesday around 3:06 p.m. After conducting an investigation, the deputy assigned discovered that 24-year old Joseph Steffani was a Pueblo Police Officer.
He was arrested on charges of Harassment with Domestic Violence.
Officer Steffani was hired by the Pueblo Police Department in September 2016. He has been placed on a paid administrative leave pending this investigation.
