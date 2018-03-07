Caught On Cam: Grand Theft Tortoise!

Police in Wisconsin are looking for a man who carried out a pricey tortoise heist at a West Allis pet store.



The man stole five Sulcata Tortoises from Pet World last Monday night.



Surveillance video shows the man walking into the store and past several cameras before reaching into the reptile enclosure and grabbing the tortoises.



"He easily opened the flap and then just stuck his arm in and seemed to put them in his sleeve," said sales associate Maxine Niedzielski.



The tortoises can grow to be as big as three feet long and weigh more than 200 pounds, and they need special care.



"Even when they are full grown adults the weather outside in Wisconsin is not fit at all for them and it wouldn't take much time for them to pass along," Niedzielski said.



The animals aren't cheap either. At $179.99 per tortoise, that's a nearly $1000 theft.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2Hhoi2H