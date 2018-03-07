Caught On Cam: Grand Theft Tortoise!

Police in Wisconsin are looking for a man who carried out a pricey tortoise heist at a West Allis pet store.
The man stole five Sulcata Tortoises from Pet World last Monday night.
Surveillance video shows the man walking into the store and past several cameras before reaching into the reptile enclosure and grabbing the tortoises.
"He easily opened the flap and then just stuck his arm in and seemed to put them in his sleeve," said sales associate Maxine Niedzielski.
The tortoises can grow to be as big as three feet long and weigh more than 200 pounds, and they need special care.
"Even when they are full grown adults the weather outside in Wisconsin is not fit at all for them and it wouldn't take much time for them to pass along," Niedzielski said.
The animals aren't cheap either. At $179.99 per tortoise, that's a nearly $1000 theft.
A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A man in Castle Rock is recovering after falling 20 feet while on a hike with his grandson, but a big reason he's alive is the response from people around him, including the McCaffrey brothers.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to a family disturbance that lead to the arrest of a Pueblo Police Officer. According to a release, the sheriff's office responded to the disturbance call in Pueblo West on Tuesday around 3:06 p.m.
