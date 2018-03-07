Three alarm fire near Denver Capitol Hill in Denver

Denver Fire crews are fighting a three alarm fire at 18th and Emerson street near Capitol Hill. The building at 1833 Emerson St. was under construction when flames erupted, sending flames and black smoke into the air.

Crews have gained the upper hand on the fire and white smoke is being seen around Denver at this time.

Roughly 100 firefighters are on the scene working to keep the fire from spreading.

There are reported injuries, but exactly how many are unknown at this time.

One witness at the fire says he has heard explosions, but he believes they may be propane tanks at the site.

There are multiple streets closed in the are including 18th and Emerson and all of Park Ave between 17th and 20th.

The building approved at the construction site was supposed to be five stories, with 85 apartment units, according to the Denver Planning Commission.

Fire at 18th and Emerson was likely this project at 1833 Emerson: Emerson Place Apartments, under construction. #9News pic.twitter.com/eQol0ymiAF — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) March 7, 2018