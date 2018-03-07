Three alarm fire in Denver: Two people missing, one in critical condition

Denver Fire crews are working to locate two missing people after a three alarm fire tore through a building at 1899 Emerson street near Capitol Hill. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, a firefighter was injured and four others were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire started shortly after noon while workers were still inside. The flames spread so quickly that workers were reportedly jumping from the second and third stories. The heat from the fire was so intense, that dozens of vehicles were destroyed in the area. Just shy of 100 firefighters responded to help contain the fire, four other buildings were also damaged.

Thick black smoke poured into the Denver skyline and flames could be seen blocks away. Witnesses reported hearing explosions, which may have been propane tanks at the construction site.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and investigators are expected to be at the location for hours.

Streets are closed in the area, which is just north of the State Capitol.

The building approved at the construction site was supposed to be five stories, with 85 apartment units, according to the Denver Planning Commission.

Denver Fire provides update on 18th/Emerson Fire. https://t.co/az1QSXPy7g — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 7, 2018

Fire at 18th and Emerson was likely this project at 1833 Emerson: Emerson Place Apartments, under construction. #9News pic.twitter.com/eQol0ymiAF — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) March 7, 2018