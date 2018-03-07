Three alarm fire in Denver: Two people missing, one in critical condition

Denver Fire crews are working to locate two missing people after a three alarm fire tore through a building at 1899 Emerson street near Capitol Hill. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, a firefighter was injured and four others were treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire started shortly after noon while workers were still inside. The flames spread so quickly that workers were reportedly jumping from the second and third stories. The heat from the fire was so intense, that dozens of vehicles were destroyed in the area. Just shy of 100 firefighters responded to help contain the fire, four other buildings were also damaged.
Thick black smoke poured into the Denver skyline and flames could be seen blocks away. Witnesses reported hearing explosions, which may have been propane tanks at the construction site.
The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and investigators are expected to be at the location for hours.
Streets are closed in the area, which is just north of the State Capitol.
The building approved at the construction site was supposed to be five stories, with 85 apartment units, according to the Denver Planning Commission.
Denver Fire provides update on 18th/Emerson Fire. https://t.co/az1QSXPy7g— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 7, 2018
Fire at 18th and Emerson was likely this project at 1833 Emerson: Emerson Place Apartments, under construction. #9News pic.twitter.com/eQol0ymiAF— Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) March 7, 2018
DFD crews extinguishing main body of fire at 3rd alarm Fire 1833 Emerson. Media briefing now at 1245 19th & Ogden pic.twitter.com/y7d6XGe6yw— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) March 7, 2018
A man was shot and killed by Pueblo police in the 900 block of East 8th Street Tuesday night.
A theater teacher has been put on leave after students say she's been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
A man in Castle Rock is recovering after falling 20 feet while on a hike with his grandson, but a big reason he's alive is the response from people around him, including the McCaffrey brothers.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to a family disturbance that lead to the arrest of a Pueblo Police Officer. According to a release, the sheriff's office responded to the disturbance call in Pueblo West on Tuesday around 3:06 p.m.
