West Metro Fire Academy designs flag that honors all first responders

West Metro Fire Recruit Academy 18-01 has come together to design a flag that unifies and honors all first responders.

Each academy designs a flag that flies while the recruits are in training. The flag was designed to recognize not only fire services, but law enforcement as they work so closely every day in keeping communities safe.

The flag will fly with a Maltese cross in the middle, with four department logos in each corner including West Metro Fire, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, Castle Rock Fire Rescue, and Littleton Fire Rescue.

The flag has incorporated a thin blue line to honor law enforcement and a thin red line for fire services.

There have been three tragic line of duty deaths in Colorado law enforcement over the past few months and the upcoming fire recruits want to pay homage to that.

"We work really closely with police, everyday, every call we're on there responding, and they play a huge role in just the citizen's safety and our safety. It's just really tragic to see three line of duty deaths in the very recent past and we wanted to bring that aspect and really honor everything they represent and everything they do for us and the community," said Eliza Normen a Tri-Lakes Monument recruit.

Recruits say it was a very proud moment for them to see the flag being raised.